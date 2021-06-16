Andrew Hinkes and a colleague, Justin Wales, have joined global law firm K&L Gates, after a combined 11 years as counsels at Carlton Fields, a smaller, U.S.-based law firm that has offices in several states.

The two will join Miami-based K&L as partners in the firm’s fintech practice.

According to Hinkes, the move is about gaining access to resources that only a global law firm can provide. Crypto payments and blockchain technology are borderless, and Hinkes found his clients had increasingly complex needs that required input from lawyers familiar with the law in countries across the world.

The move to K&L Gates will allow the two to bring their specialized knowledge in what Wales calls the “sci-fi areas of law” to a firm that has the resources and name recognition to allow them to further develop their practices.