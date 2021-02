Policymakers in India will provide a transition period if a proposed ban on cryptocurrency usage is passed as expected.

According to a report by Bloomberg on Thursday, a senior Financial Ministry official – speaking under condition of anonymity – told Bloomberg cryptocurrency holders were likely to be given a three- to six-month period to close their positions.

Those still holding digital assets after the window closes will likely see their investments liquidated, per the report.

Subscribe to , By signing up, you will receive emails about CoinDesk products and you agree to our terms & conditions and privacy policy

After that, cryptocurrency usage in all aspects will be banned via a new law set to be introduced in the current parliamentary session via the Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021.

See also: India Would Ban Private Cryptocurrencies Under Proposed Legislation

The bill is also expected to provide a framework for the Reserve Bank of India to issue its own digital currency.