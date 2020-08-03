A Spanish cryptocurrency payments app and card issuer has admitted it won’t be able to immediately repay users affected by Friday’s $1.4 million hack and has offered a compromise instead.
- Madrid-based 2gether said Sunday it hadn't been able to find the funds to reimburse all users the €1.2 million stolen by hackers – 26.79% of the firm's total funds – on Friday evening.
- "We can assure you, with a great deal of chagrin, that if we could face this theft with our own funds, we would," the announcement reads.
- Talks with an unnamed investment group reportedly fell through on Sunday.
- Rather than delay any longer, 2gether has offered to reimburse investors in native 2GT tokens – an ERC-20 token that confers incentives and premium access to holders.
- 2gether said users will receive the amount stolen in 2GT at the issuance price of just under $0.06.
- The company said it will then try to scrape the funds together to repay users in the crypto assets they'd lost – it didn't provide a timeframe for when this could happen.
