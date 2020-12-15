Swiss digital asset services firm Crypto Finance AG has appointed a new CEO of its brokerage business effective Dec. 15.
- The new hire, Rupertus Rothenhaeuser, was previously head of business and ecosystem development at SIX Group's digital assets exchange, SDX, and before that worked at Boerse Stuttgart and BNP Paribas, among others.
- He takes over the role from company founder Jan Brzezek, who will remain CEO of Crypto Finance AG.
- Rothenhaeuser helped set up the SIX Digital Exchange as the "first regulated exchange and CSD" for digital assets, per the announcement. SIX Group also operates the primary stock exchange in Switzerland.
- "Rupertus Rothenhäuser brings a rare combination of financial sector and technology expertise with an outstanding track record in institutional customer relationship management," said Brzezek.
- The firm has also appointed a new head of trading, Patrick Heusser, as it prepares for an expected license as a securities firm from the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority.
