Voyager Digital announced it’s suspending trading in embattled token XRP, becoming the latest cryptocurrency broker to do so.
- Voyager said it will suspend trading in XRP, effective Monday, Jan. 18, at 12:00 p.m. ET.
- Customers will still be able to maintain custody of XRP on Voyager and make withdrawals after that date.
- Crypto brokers and exchanges have been dropping XRP support in droves following the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s lawsuit against the cryptocurrency’s issuer, Ripple Labs.
CORRECT: (Jan. 7, 01:54 UTC): Changes description of Voyager to a crypto broker.
