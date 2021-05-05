Swedish cryptocurrency exchange Safello has said its planned IPO is oversubscribed by 1,240%.
- The IPO was subscribed for 502 million Swedish krona ($59 million) from an initial offering of SEK 40.5 million ($4.76 million), according to an announcement Wednesday.
- “This is another validation of the maturity of the crypto industry and how it is finding its footing in the established financial industry,” said Frank Schuil, CEO of Safello.
- The firm’s shares are expected to start trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market, an alternative stock exchange for small and medium-sized growth companies in Europe, under the ticket SFL on May 12.
- Safello’s anchor investors include Northzone, White Star Capital and Digital Currency Group, the parent company of CoinDesk.
Disclosure
The leader in blockchain news, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.