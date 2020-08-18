Institutional crypto exchange LGO has joined up with transaction platform Fireblocks to speed up deposit times and enhance clients’ trading experience.
- LGO announced Tuesday it had joined Fireblocks' Deposit Acceleration Program.
- Crypto exchanges have to load digital assets onto the platform before they begin trading: a process that can take anywhere between 10 minutes to 24 hours to complete, depending on network congestion and how quickly miners confirm transactions.
- This has a clear opportunity cost as traders can't exploit fleeting arbitrage chances or liquidity margins.
- As the name suggests, Fireblocks' Deposit Acceleration Program speeds up the process, allowing exchanges to load assets onto their platforms in real time.
- LGO CEO and co-founder Hugo Renaudin said the program was a way for institutional clients to better position their trading capital efficiently and securely.
- Crypto derivatives exchange FTX joined the program as soon as it launched last month.
Disclosure
The leader in blockchain news, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.