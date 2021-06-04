Crypto derivatives exchange FTX has launched two new perpetual futures products licensed on VanEck’s subsidiary, MV Index Solutions GmbH (MVIS) Indices, with market data provided by CryptoCompare.
- In a joint announcement, MVIS and CryptoCompare said the two perpetual futures products, dubbed “MVIS CryptoCompare Digital Assets 10 Index” and “MVIS CryptoCompare Digital Assets 25 Index,” are market cap-weighted indices that track the performance of 10 and 25 of the most liquid digital assets.
- A perpetual contract is a type of futures contract but without an expiry date. The two products will trade under the tickers “MVDA10” and “MVDA25.” They will use CryptoCompare’s market data and give investors exposure to digital assets.
- “This is one small step towards bridging the gap between crypto and traditional finance; hopefully there will be many more to come,” Sam Bankman-Fried, CEO of FTX said in a press release.
- The MVDA10 and MVDA25 products will be calculated in U.S. Dollars as a price index and be reviewed monthly.
