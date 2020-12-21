U.K.-based cryptocurrency exchange EXMO disclosed Monday that its hot wallets have been compromised and all withdrawal activity has been suspended.
- In a blog post on Monday, EXMO said it had detected "large withdrawals" on Dec. 21 at 02;27 UTC, and reacted "immediately and re-deployed hot wallets."
- Five percent of the total assets held by the exchange are said to have been stolen. Cold, or offline, wallets were unaffected, it said.
- EXMO said it is investigating the incident that saw losses of bitcoin, XRP, zcash, tether, ether and ethereum classic, according to early analysis
- The exchange asked users to not deposit funds in existing EXMO wallets for the time being.
- EXMO stressed that those users affected by the incident will be covered by the exchange.
- London police have been informed of the breach, while EXMO will "conduct a thorough security review that will include all parts of our systems and data," per the post.
