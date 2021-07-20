Canada-based crypto trading platform Coinsquare named former Tradelogiq Markets executive Martin Piszel as its CEO. 

  • Piszel succeeds Stacey Hoisak, who becomes president and chief legal officer at the company.
  • Prior to joining Coinsquare, Piszel was head of corporate development at Tradelogiq Markets. He co-founded Alpha ATS, which was later sold to the Toronto Stock Exchange.
  • In May, Mogo, a Canadian financial app provider listed on Nasdaq and the Toronto Stock Exchange, increased its ownership of Coinsquare to about 37%.
  • In March, ​​Canada’s tax authority, the Canada Revenue Agency, won a court battle to access customer data held by Coinsquare.

