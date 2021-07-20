Canada-based crypto trading platform Coinsquare named former Tradelogiq Markets executive Martin Piszel as its CEO.
- Piszel succeeds Stacey Hoisak, who becomes president and chief legal officer at the company.
- Prior to joining Coinsquare, Piszel was head of corporate development at Tradelogiq Markets. He co-founded Alpha ATS, which was later sold to the Toronto Stock Exchange.
- In May, Mogo, a Canadian financial app provider listed on Nasdaq and the Toronto Stock Exchange, increased its ownership of Coinsquare to about 37%.
- In March, Canada’s tax authority, the Canada Revenue Agency, won a court battle to access customer data held by Coinsquare.
