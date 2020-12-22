San Francisco-based Coinbase announced Tuesday it’s expanding its business into Canada and is currently seeking staff to help operate its new branch.
- In a blog post, the cryptocurrency exchange said the Canadian office is due to open in 2021, subject to the local coronavirus situation. It did not say where in Canada the base would be located.
- “Canada has long been known as a hub for innovation and its high-quality workforce, and more recently for its crypto talent,” said Coinbase.
- The exchange is hiring for technical and recruitment roles initially and will widen the scope of job postings soon.
- New hires needn't necessarily be Canada-based, with Coinbase saying it's "committed to being a remote-first organization.”
- Canadians have been able to use Coinbase's exchange services with Canadian dollars since 2015.
- On Dec. 17 Coinbase confirmed its plan for a public listing, disclosing it had confidentially filed an S-1 form with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
