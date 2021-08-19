Apifiny, a crypto exchange that plans to go public later this year, is introducing a new “hybrid” digital asset exchange in the fourth quarter.
- The crypto exchange said the platform, Apifiny HEX, has launched a VIP early access program that will give eligible traders no-fee trading for life on order-book trades.
- To be eligible, investors must have an approved Apifiny HEX account and meet a minimum trading volume condition through Sept. 30. Investors must also be compliant with the firm’s anti-money laundering policies and procedures.
- Apifiny, which is based in the Greater NYC Area and considers itself an “exchange of exchanges,” said the early access program will give investors the opportunity to experience the service before the official public release later this year.
- Traders can join the program by entering their details through the new platform by Sept. 30. The rules can be found here.
- Apifiny said the HEX platform is designed with “zero taker fees” and predictable automated market makers (AMM) liquidity that can be accessed through a single order book.
- In February, Apifiny announced its intention to go public by the end of 2021.
- More recently the firm hired Erez Simha as chief financial officer and president to lead it through the public listing.
- “As we accelerate toward our public offering, Apifiny HEX is an important milestone toward capturing a huge global, digital asset trading market opportunity,” CEO Haohan Xu said.
UPDATE (AUG. 20, 14:56 UTC): Gives more specific location for company headquarters.
