New York-based crypto exchange Apifiny, which in February announced its intention to go public by the end of 2021, has hired a new chief financial officer and president to lead the company through a public listing.
- Erez Simha, formerly the CFO of Mercurity Fintech Holdings, is one of several high-profile recent hires at Apifiny.
- In May, the exchange hired BlackRock and Goldman Sachs alum Jason Jiang as chief technology officer.
- Apifiny is not the only crypto exchange looking to follow Coinbase, which went public in April. Kraken is planning to go public by 2022, and Indonesia-based exchange Tokocrypto is eyeing a public listing within two to three years.
- Apifiny, which considers itself an “exchange of exchanges,” is attempting to use its platform to connect the various crypto trading markets, and in doing so, help traders find the best prices and solve the market’s liquidity problems.
Correction (June 10, 22:28 UTC): Apifiny is based in New York, not San Francisco. The story has been updated.
