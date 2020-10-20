Blockchain startup Unstoppable Domains and oracle network Chainlink have launched a new feature allowing individuals or entities with blockchain domains to authenticate themselves using their Twitter accounts.
- Announced Tuesday, the Twitter authentication service lets .crypto domain holders verify address ownership via the MyEtherWallet app.
- The feature is powered by Chainlink oracles, which connect each .crypto address from Unstoppable Domains to a public Twitter username.
- The firms said the Twitter authentication could help stem crimes in cryptocurrency payments such as phishing hacks.
- The verification is confirmed on-chain, where users are visually notified over whether the recipient they are sending funds to is legitimate.
- "It's time to remove fraudulent practices from blockchain payments," said Kosala Hemachandra, MyEtherWallet founder. "Adding your Twitter handle to your blockchain address provides a missing layer of transparency to make crypto safer."
Disclosure
The leader in blockchain news, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.