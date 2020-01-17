San Francisco Open Exchange unveiled Thursday its new “Separately Managed Account Solution” to help investors create their own crypto trading strategies.

The service enables fund managers to manage individual securities in a single account for their clients in the traditional financial services industry. However, the company claimed the new service has not been available to those who invest in digital assets.

According to a blog post from SFOX, the new service will allow fund managers to design and administer personalized crypto trading strategies for their clients.

The company said crypto investors can also use its tax-reporting products to take taxes into consideration when making portfolio management decisions.

The service caters to crypto hedge fund managers, traders and service providers as well as traditional asset managers who invest in crypto assets.

In May, the crypto dealer announced a partnership with New York-based M.Y. Safra Bank to provide its traders with deposit accounts backed by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC).

Founded in 2014, SFOX says it now serves more than 175,000 traders across the world and has processed over $11 billion worth of transactions.

Separately managed accounts as a financial service have been widely used by asset managers who work for institutional investors such as high net worth individuals and mutual funds. It allows people to manage portfolios more efficiently by putting different investments in one account.