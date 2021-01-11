Propine, a Singapore-based digital asset custody provider, announced Monday it has been awarded a capital markets services license from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS).
- The news comes as Propine graduates from the MAS FinTech Regulatory Sandbox, which allows financial institutions to experiment with new financial products under the close eye of the central bank.
- The company was admitted to the sandbox to provide digital asset custody services in November 2019.
- The firm also exits the sandbox with what it claims is the first ISO 27001 certification for a crypto custody provider.
- The ISO 27001 certification is an international standard providing a framework for preserving the confidentiality and integrity of vital data.
- “Compliant infrastructure is a bedrock on which the foundations of the security token ecosystem are created,” said Propine CEO Tuhina Singh, in reference to MAS' regulatory framework for digital assets.
- As well as custody, Propine offers digital asset servicing, trade settlement facilitation and investor reporting with a focus on institutional clients.
Disclosure
The leader in blockchain news, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.