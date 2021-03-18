Anchorage is taking further strides into the growing decentralized finance (DeFi) space, with support for three more governance tokens.

Announced Thursday, Anchorage is adding support for Hegic, a decentralized options trading project; Radicle, a decentralized version of GitHub; and Rally, a platform that allows creators to launch their own digital currencies.

While the mainstream is just beginning to get its head around bitcoin and ether, the crypto space is powering into the next generation of incentivized participation in blockchain networks.

HEGIC, RAD and RLY are the tokens powering the next generation of the internet, said Anchorage co-founder Diogo Mónica.

“It’s kind of fun to see a new internet being built out of building blocks,” Mónica said. “All of them with token economics and blockchain-style incentives.”

In this instance, that means decentralizing the last half-mile of DeFi options trading, code repositories and independent economies among online fandoms.

For the big-name investors behind each project, having a qualified custodian to handle their tokens for both storage and network participation is a potential selling point for Anchorage, which recently won a banking charter from the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.