Crypto services provider Anchorage said it received third-party certification that the controls supporting its financial reporting and operations are adequately secure.

The SOC 1 Type 1 report is granted after an independent third-party audit of a company’s internal systems and controls supporting client financial reporting, in addition to exclusive control of private keys.

Achieving SOC 1 Type 1 certification is a milestone for San Francisco-based Anchorage, which has spent much of the past two years building out its services. In October 2019 it added a governance platform for on-chain voting, months after introducing stellar inflation and tezos staking to clients holding either crypto asset.

This past January Anchorage launched a crypto platform for its institutional investors and acquired data analysis firm Merkle Data.

“What sets the Anchorage report apart is a heavy emphasis on our ability to prove exclusive control, confidentiality and availability of private keys,” said Jennifer Lee, head of compliance.