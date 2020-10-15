Between bitcoin treasury holdings growing and crypto-focused SPACs, private crypto markets and public equities markets are closer than ever.

This episode is sponsored by Crypto.com, Nexo.io and Elliptic.

Today on the Brief:

Initial jobless claims rise to highest level since August

BTC as a DeFi reserve asset

Twitter reactions as Filecoin goes live

Our main discussion focuses on the convergence of the crypto and public markets. NLW looks at: