Between bitcoin treasury holdings growing and crypto-focused SPACs, private crypto markets and public equities markets are closer than ever.
Today on the Brief:
- Initial jobless claims rise to highest level since August
- BTC as a DeFi reserve asset
- Twitter reactions as Filecoin goes live
Our main discussion focuses on the convergence of the crypto and public markets. NLW looks at:
- Narratives of bitcoin’s correlations to stocks
- Growing overlap of retail and institutional traders
- SPACs and public crypto companies
- Bitcoin treasuries
- Geopolitical intrigue around ANT Financial
