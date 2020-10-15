Between bitcoin treasury holdings growing and crypto-focused SPACs, private crypto markets and public equities markets are closer than ever.

Today on the Brief:

  • Initial jobless claims rise to highest level since August
  • BTC as a DeFi reserve asset
  • Twitter reactions as Filecoin goes live

Our main discussion focuses on the convergence of the crypto and public markets. NLW looks at:

  • Narratives of bitcoin’s correlations to stocks
  • Growing overlap of retail and institutional traders
  • SPACs and public crypto companies 
  • Bitcoin treasuries 
  • Geopolitical intrigue around ANT Financial

See also: A $10B Firm Makes Bitcoin Its Primary Treasury Asset

