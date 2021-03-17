Cryptocurrency exchange Crypto.com has signed a sponsorship deal with the Montreal Canadiens of the National Hockey League (NHL).
- Financial terms of the deal between the Hong Kong-based exchange and the 24-time Stanley Cup–winning Canadiens were not disclosed.
- Crypto.com's branding will be displayed at center ice starting with the next home game against the Vancouver Canucks on Friday night.
- This is the team's first such partnership with a cryptocurrency firm.
- It's just the latest sign of crypto firms' mainstream aspirations.
- The Canadiens announcement comes days after reports that the FTX crypto exchange is in talks to purchase naming rights to the arena of the NBA's Miami Heat.
