Cryptocurrency exchange Crypto.com has received an electronic money institution (EMI) license in Malta.
- The Hong Kong-based exchange is the first crypto platform to receive an EMI license from the Malta Financial Services Authority (MFSA), according to an emailed announcement Thursday.
- The license allows the exchange to offer payment cards and bank transfers in the Mediterranean country.
- Crypto.com received a Class 3 Virtual Financial Assets (VFA) license in May, having been granted preliminary approval in November.
- CEO Kris Marszalek said Crypto.com looks forward to "securing licenses in every country we operate in."
- That is likely to be more complicated in other European countries compared with crypto-friendly Malta.
