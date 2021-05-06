Hong Kong-based cryptocurrency exchange Crypto.com will sponsor the final of Italy’s soccer cup competition, Coppa Italia, taking place May 19 between Atalanta and Juventus.
- Announced Thursday, the partnership with Lega Serie A is the first such agreement between a professional soccer league and a crypto platform, Crypto.com said.
- To commemorate the event, a collection of non-fungible tokens (NFT) will be made available, featuring the trophy, match highlights and more.
- The two organizations intend to “create a new experience for football fans in Italy and beyond,” according to their joint announcement.
- Crypto.com’s partnership with Italian football follows on from its deal with the Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One team, also marked by a collection of NFTs to commemorate the brand’s return to F1 after a 60-year absence.
- The exchange signed a sponsorship deal with the Montreal Canadiens professional hockey team in March.
