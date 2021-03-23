Cryptocurrency exchange Crypto.com will launch a non-fungible token (NFT) platform on March 26 featuring content from the likes of Snoop Dogg, Lionel Ritchie and Boy George.
- The Hong Kong-based exchange announced the launch Tuesday, claiming it will be the "world's largest and most user-friendly NFT platform."
- The platform will be invite-only and will feature collaborations between mainstream and digital artists.
- Boy George's, for example, will mix his music with animated and still versions of his artwork.
- Crypto.com partner the Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One team will be marking its return to F1 after 60 years with a collection of NFTs on the site.
- Other sports team and leagues will be announced in the coming weeks.
- The venture is being led by Crypto.com's new global head of NFTs, music industry veteran Joe Conyers III.
