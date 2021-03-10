Crypto.com has launched a free service it says reduces the complexity of filing cryptocurrency tax returns.

  • In a blog post Wednesday, the Hong Kong-headquartered exchange said its new tool provides "an estimation of taxable gains/losses on relevant crypto transactions," which can be downloaded for tax filing.
  • Users can import transaction records from supported exchanges and wallets via CSV files or using API synchronization where supported.
  • Initially, the service is only available in Canada but will later be rolled out to other jurisdictions. 
  • When that happens, the tool will use country-specific tax calculation formulas.
  • “We worked with professional tax advisers to ensure that the calculation logic is consistent with available guidance and laws for filing crypto taxes in Canada,” said Crypto.com.

