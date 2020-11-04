Cryptocurrency exchange and finance platform Crypto.com, said Wednesday a third-party auditor has given it high ratings on privacy and security, based on a set of standards developed by a unit of the U.S. Department of Commerce.
According to Crypto.com, auditor SGS performed the assessment and found the platform has the highest rating, “Adaptive (Tier 4).”
- The privacy and security frameworks used to assess Crypto.com’s measures have been developed by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), an agency of the Department of Commerce.
- The Hong Kong-based platform added it recently surpassed 5 million users.
