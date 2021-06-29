Cryptocurrency exchange Crypto.com has extended its sports sponsorships through a partnership with Formula 1.
- The Hong Kong-based exchange has become an inaugural partner of F1's new "Sprint" format, according to an announcement Tuesday.
- Crypto.com's branding will be present trackside at all F1 races for the remainder of the 2021 season starting with British Grand Prix at Silverstone on July 17.
- The partnership furthers Crypto.com's presence at major sporting events; the exchange sponsored Italian soccer's Coppa Italia final in May.
- It also signed a deal with the National Hockey League team Montreal Canadiens in March.
