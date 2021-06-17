Crypto custody provider Fireblocks has integrated the cryptocurrency exchange Crypto.com into its network, giving the exchange access to institutional players in the space.
- Fireblocks’ network, which was launched in June of last year, includes a number of global banks, liquidity providers, over-the-counter desks, hedge funds and digital asset managers such as Binance, Bitfinex, Coinbase and FTX.
- “Being on board the Fireblocks network will allow Crypto.com to increase the company’s institutional trading volume, and overall presence at a global level,” said Eric Anziani, COO of Crypto.com.
- According to Fireblocks, its network has grown 627% since launch, includes over 400 participants and currently exceeds over $700 billion in transfer volume. Its members will have exchange connectivity and instant settlement through Crypto.com.
- In May, Fireblocks raised $133 million to serve megabanks with crypto custody. The Series C funding round was led by Coatue Management with participation from BNY Mellon, Ribbit Capital and Stripes.
