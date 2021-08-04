Cryptocurrency exchange Crypto.com has appointed former Spotify executive Henrik Johansson as its global head of growth.
- Johansson has set the target of taking Crypto.com to 100 million-plus users in two years.
- Prior to joining the cryptocurrency exchange, Johansson led global growth teams at Spotify for eight years.
- Crypto.com has been hiring aggressively and now has 1,500 employees. The firm said its user base has increased more than five times to more than 10 million in the last 12 months.
- "Henrik is a rare talent, who has a deep understanding of growth, product and marketing,” Crypto.com CEO Kris Marszalek said. “He has seen how these three disciplines interplay in a high-growth environment: When he joined Spotify the platform had 36 million users and it's now at 360 million-plus.”
- In June, Crypto.com linked with cryptocurrency custody provider Fireblocks to give the exchange access to institutional investors in the market.
Read more: Crypto.com Expands Institutional Reach With Fireblocks Integration CORRECTION (AUG. 4, 11:40 UTC): Adds dropped letter to Kris Marszalek’s surname.
Disclosure
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.