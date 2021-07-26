The number of crypto ATMs installed globally has increased by more than 70% to 24,030 this year.
- The growth compares with a jump of almost 120% for all 2020, according to data from Coin ATM Radar.
- The 10,037 machines installed so far in 2021 already exceed the 7,620 added in 2020, with five months of the year still remaining.
- Crypto ATMs are to be found in 75 different countries, according to Coin ATM Radar, over 21,000 of them in the U.S.
- The ATMs are operated by more than 600 different companies, of which Bitcoin Depot is the leader with a market share of 15.8%. Bitcoin Depot last week announced a partnership with convenience store chain Circle K, through which it plans to install over 6,000 kiosks across North America by the end of 2021.
Disclosure
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.