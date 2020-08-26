Ribbit Capital, a major investor in fintech startups including cryptocurrency and blockchain ventures, is seeking to raise $350 million for a “blank check” company that would make acquisitions.

While it’s unclear how much Ribbit Leap will focus on crypto or blockchain acquisitions, the filing comes at a time of renewed exuberance in the sector. Aside from the bull run in coin prices, fledgling exchange INX Ltd. has launched an on-chain regulated IPO, and heavyweights Coinbase and Ripple are reportedly eyeing public listings.