President Trump has nominated former Coinbase counsel Brian Brooks to a full five-year term as Comptroller of the Currency, but will he be confirmed in time?
Today on the Brief:
- Markets fight to remain optimistic
- Jobless claims rise for the first time in five weeks
- China borrows at negative rates for the first time
Our main discussion: a crypto ally as top bank regulator?
Brian Brooks was an executive at Coinbase when he was tapped by Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin to be the number two at the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, the nation’s main bank regulator. Within two months he was acting Comptroller and now Brooks has been nominated for a full term.
In his short tenure, he has given banks the OK to provide custody of crypto and banking services to stablecoin issuers. In so doing, he has aroused the ire of congressional Democrats, who have accused him of acting too quickly and unilaterally on crypto.
In this discussion, NLW breaks down Brooks’ time at the OCC and asks whether he’s likely to be confirmed before the next administration early next year.
