Crypto trading platform CrossTower has hired Nasdaq and Cboe exchange executive Bryan Christian as its new global head of exchange.
- In an announcement Wednesday, CrossTower said Christian will be responsible for managing its U.S. and global exchanges, product expansion, and its transaction business.
- Prior to joining the CrossTower, Christian was the head of institutional services at multi-asset market maker and exchange traded funds firm Old Mission and head of sales at Cboe Global Markets.
- “We are excited to welcome Bryan and to add his deep market structure and product experience to the CrossTower bench at this important stage of our company’s growth,” said CrossTower Co-Founder and CEO Kapil Rathi.
