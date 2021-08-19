Chainflip, a decentralized automated market maker-based protocol, closed a $6 million funding round led by Framework Ventures.
- Other participating investors included ParaFi Capital, Distributed Global, Delphi Digital, Hypersphere Ventures, Coinbase Ventures, DeFi Alliance, Altonomy, Maven 11, Edenblock and Morningstar Ventures.
- Founded in 2020, Chainflip allows swaps between different blockchains. The protocol is supported by Chainflip’s token, FLIP.
- The funds will go toward Chainflip's community development and user support, and to make “further progress around security audits, external communication campaigns,” it said.
- They will also be used for building up internal operations while expanding Chainflip’s products and team, CEO Simon Harman said.
Disclosure
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups.