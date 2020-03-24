A wide ranging conversation with the founder of Morgan Creek about how we got to shutdowns, buybacks, bailouts and where we go from here.
Mark Yusko is the founder of Morgan Creek Capital Management. In this wide-ranging conversation, he and @NLW discuss:
- Why bitcoin has fallen with stocks over the last few weeks
- Why price and value are not the same thing
- Why stocks have been manipulated
- An argument for buybacks being illegal
- Why cronyism is not capitalism
- Why bailouts and other types of intervention help zombie corporations that should perish
- A debate about whether the “cure is worse than the disease”
- The costs of zero-risk tolerance
- The polarization of health vs. economics
- Why there should be a market holiday
- Why bitcoin is the last and only free market
- Why the big market announcements are always on Sunday
- Why we’re headed to debt jubilee
- There is a non-zero probability that Trump tries to cancel the election
- Why a lack of leadership is the biggest cause for pessimism today
