The EU’s Recovery Plan agreement has been widely hailed, but some argue that it is taking Europe down a dangerous path.
- Which industries are recovering the best
- China retaliates against U.S. after consulate shutdown
- Dollar heads toward its worst month since 2018
Our main discussion features returning guest Tuomas Malinen, CEO of GnS Economics.
- An outline of the European Union’s new recovery plan
- The new debt issuance structure that marks a first for Europe
- The challenges of currency unions
- How Europe’s debt crisis changed how Europeans think about economic integration
- Why the current plan amounts to “stealth federalization”
- Why some member states are in a state of mutiny over the fund
Website: GnS Economics
Twitter: @mtmalinen
