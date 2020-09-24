In August, the volume of personally owned stock sold by corporate executives reached its highest level since 2015, followed by a 10% decline in the S&P500 in September.
Today on the Brief:
- Initial U.S. jobless claims up to 870,000
- Partial lockdowns begin in earnest in Europe and Israel
- The global demand for American stocks
Our main discussion: Did corporate insiders perfectly time the market top?
August saw the largest volume of insider selling since 2015, with more than 1000 corporate officers offloading $6.7B in stock. Subsequently, the market has seen a 10% decline since the S&P500 all time high of Sept. 2. What’s more, according to new statistics, insider selling is happening at the fastest pace since 2012.
The question is: What do these executives know that the rest of the market doesn’t?
