The Mediterranean Hospital of Cyprus has vaccinated 100 doctors and nurses against COVID-19, using a blockchain-based mobile app to certify the immunizations.
- In an announcement Tuesday, the hospital said the certifications were made via the E-HCert app backed by the VeChainThor blockchain. The first vaccine was administered on Jan. 4.
- The hospital described the move as a "great step for the return to normalcy" and another move towards the digital transformation of the health care industry via VeChainThor blockchain.
- E-HCert was first used in June 2020 for certifying COVID-19 tests results for more than 8,000 people arriving in Cyprus, said the Mediterranean Hospital.
- “With every country trying to create its own app, the use of VeChainThor (via the E-HCert App) as a single and immutable source of truth brings value, versatility and convenience for the return to normalcy,” tweeted Dimitris Neocleous, ecosystem manager at VeChain in Limassol.
- The app was developed by VeChain and I-Dante specifically for the hospital last May.
- The technology is now expected to be used by the Aretaeio Hospital in Nicosia, according to the Cyprus Mail.
