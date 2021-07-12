CONMEBOL, the governing body for soccer in South America, is to mint the Copa America trophy as a non-fungible token (NFT).
- The 47th Copa America, the premier soccer tournament for South American international teams, concluded Saturday with Argentina beating Brazil 1-0 in the final.
- To commemorate the tournament, CONMEBOL has joined with Ethernity Chain to mint the trophy as an NFT.
- Four other digital collectibles are also being minted: one each commemorating the Brazilian and Argentinian teams, one of Argentina's captain, Lionel Messi, and one of the "Goleadot" trophy awarded to the tournament's top goal scorer.
- Ethernity Chain aims to explore the application of NFTs for artistic and philanthropic purposes through celebrating famous pop culture figures and events. In March it minted a digital collectible commemorating Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier's "Fight of the Century" on the bout's 50th anniversary.
