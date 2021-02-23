Convergence Protocol, a decentralized project focused on bringing liquidity to real-world assets in decentralized finance (DeFi), has secured $2 million in its latest funding round.

According to a press release Tuesday, the round was led by blockchain firm Hashed, with strategic investors NGC Ventures, Genesis Block Ventures, Alameda Research, CMS Group, Kenetic Capital, Pantera’s Paul Veradittakit and more also participating.

The funding will be used to advance Convergence’s testnet and mainnet, according to release. The company also said it has plans to hold a public sale of its native token at the end of March.

Convergence aims to bring real-world assets to decentralized finance by creating “unforeseen liquidity” with an automated market maker (AMM). Via a two-layer process, the project allows tokenized securities issued by partner projects to be “wrapped” and then traded on the AMM by investors and fund managers.

Wrapped tokens are cryptocurrencies fixed to the value of another blockchain digital asset. Bitcoin, for example, can be represented on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token backed 1:1 with bitcoin held in reserve. It allows for the representation of assets to move across different blockchains by acting as a type of bridge.