Ethereum workshop ConsenSys said it has been chosen by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) to assist in Hong Kong and Thailand’s cross-border central bank digital currency (CBDC) pilot.
- ConsenSys said in a Friday announcement it will "work on the second implementation stage" of those countries' Project Inthanon-LionRock CBDC alongside consultancy PricewaterhouseCoopers and Forms, a Hong Kong fintech.
- A joint effort by HKMA and the Bank of Thailand, Project Inthanon-LionRock is examining if, where and how distributed ledger technology (DLT) might enhance cross-border payments between commercial banks.
- Inthanon-LionRock's third phase wrapped in December 2019 with the development of a workable CBDC prototype. Project leads determined CBDC could indeed make cross-border payments more efficient but did not specify concrete next steps.
- HKMA did not immediately confirm the partnership. Further details were not available by press time.
