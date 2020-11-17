ConsenSys is adding dapp development platform Truffle Suite back to its lineup of Ethereum tools.

ConsenSys Chief Strategy Officer Simon Morris said Tuesday the Ethereum-focused firm has acquired the team and technology behind Truffle.

The acquisition represents a reunion of sorts. Truffle originated within ConsenSys in 2015 but spun out in 2019 to amass $3 million in an equity sale. Terms of the ConsenSys reintegration were not disclosed.

“As the most popular Ethereum development framework, it is a natural fit for Truffle to be part of the ConsenSys product stack,” Truffle founder Tim Coulter said in a statement.

Notably, ConsenSys said the Truffle deal concludes the firm’s strategic restructuring that kicked off in February and led to a 14% reduction in headcount.

Truffle’s dev tooling now rounds out ConsenSys’ portfolio of wholly-owned tech products: DeFi-focused Codefi, audit provider Diligence, Ethereum wallet extension MetaMask, node farm Infura and enterprise-focused Quorum.