Why Blockbuster Games Will Soon Be Built on Modular Appchains

Implementing Web3 technology into the stack would transform the AAA economic model, opening up the marketplaces to a global audience of gamers and enthusiasts who watch more than play and want to participate in the economy. Game companies will not only be able to monetize in their walled garden, but also every global NFT marketplace. In addition to opening up to a wider marketplace, the scope of purchases would skyrocket. Land, assets, cars, skins, gear, and more would be open to buyers, fans, and enthusiasts across the globe.