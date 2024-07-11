How Digital Collectibles Are Shaping Athlete Legacies

Web3 has also wrapped its hands around gaming, offering a plethora of what can be iterated on when it comes to traditional gaming. While there have been hits and misses when it comes to Web3 gaming, there has been a lot of success when it comes to how Web3 gaming interacts with different aspects of sports. These games offer fans the ability to take on the role of general manager to their favorite teams or interact with their favorite players, bridging the real-world and the virtual world. Games leveraging blockchain as an underlying technological mechanism allow users to own, trade, and manage digital assets while also using crypto to blend investments with strategy and entertainment.