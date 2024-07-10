Stop Trying to Sell Gamers What They Don’t Want

Data is also at the forefront of both video games and Web3 in perhaps the most obvious way. One only needs to glance at things like esports tournaments or speed-running stats to see how important data is for players. Not to mention the countless Websites dedicated to strategy and statistics within the most popular games. Digging a level deeper into game development itself, analytics are absolutely crucial from every stage of a game’s lifecycle. Developers use analytics for in-game activity like balancing or tracking player behaviors, but also for finding what demographics and marketplaces are best for advertising and selling.