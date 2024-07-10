Bragging Rights Are Key to Retaining Web3 Gamers

In 2016, Pokémon Go , an augmented reality mobile game, became so popular that players could be seen trawling cities and socializing to catch Pokémons, making the company earn over $6 billion in that year alone. Today, 40% of Gen Z and millennials socialize more in online games than in the physical world. This is primarily due to technological advancements and the rise in smartphone availability, which have made mobile gaming more prominent over the years, making the average amount of time and money spent on mobile gaming much higher than on gaming consoles.