Why We're (Still) Investing in Web3 Gaming

But making money by playing a video game? Now THAT was a different proposition altogether. This was the promise of play-to-earn and we discovered it before most, when “blockchain gaming” was still an oxymoron. When Leah first wrote about it for CoinDesk in August 2020, Axie had less than 500 DAU, was still on Ethereum, and suffered all of the same UX and on/off ramping issues as the rest of crypto. But that didn’t stop a tidal wave of new users, when word got around about the game that paid you to play — particularly in the Philippines where we’d relocated in 2018 in the belief that the country would see a crypto adoption miracle thanks to its young, digitally-savvy but mostly unbanked population that was highly proficient in English.