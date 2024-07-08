What Hamster Kombat Did: How Telegram Built a Web3 Gaming Juggernaut

Zimmerman isn’t so sure. “If we’re being honest, we all know that stuff [games like Hamster Kombat] is not going to be sustainable,” he says. “If you want your network to be truly successful, you need to have some apps that are profitable.” He thinks it’s quite possible that TON is near one of the “big tops,” as in the top of the market cycle (foreshadowing a crash), and suspects the real test will be what happens after a “cataclysmic wipeout.” He also thinks TON could survive and even thrive. “With the real advantage they have in UX and distribution,” says Zimmerman, “We’ve never seen that in crypto before.”