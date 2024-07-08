Catizen’s Tim Wong: 'We Are Here to Build a Business Ecosystem'

I think users now like projects that have no investors in the tokenomics. They like less investors, more airdrops to the players, so they get more benefits. And for us, all we wanted to do, fundamentally, is develop and publish games that are actually fun to play. We want to give emotional value to players that play our games. We’re not here to launch a game, get attention, list the token, sell the token, make money, and forget about it. We are here to build a business ecosystem that can last or, I don’t know, 10, 20, 30 years, maybe until I retire.