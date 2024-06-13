Before Meme Stocks, WallStreetBets Traders Mainlined Options

Due to the binary, win-or-lose nature of options, they are often referred to as the lottery tickets of the financial markets. If you own a stock and the price falls, it generally still has some value and you can wait for it to recover. But with an option, if your bet goes south, you are left with nothing — and that is indeed how it usually ends. The inherent risk of options is multiplied by the fact that most opions are pegged to the price of 100 shares of the underlying stock. This means they can go up much faster than the actual stock — an attractive feature for the risk-seeker — but they can go down just as fast.