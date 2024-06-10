Why Zoomers Should Embrace Bitcoin: An Open Letter to Gen Z

Gen Z should not only embrace Bitcoin as a store of value but also for the freedom it offers. We think of America as the “land of the free” because citizens enjoy freedom of speech, freedom of religion, the right to self-defense, the right to vote and the presumption of innocence. But what good are these freedoms if you can’t save for the future? If the currency devalues faster than you can spend it, as the peso did for Wences' family, do you have freedom at all? Every nation requires an economy where people can save money for housing, food, clothing, and education. Without financial security, chaos ensues and freedom is lost.